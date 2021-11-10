Elyria company targeted in Pro Publica report as industrial air pollution contributor

Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - The area around an Elyria chemical catalyst production company operated by BASF is a hot spot for industrial air pollution, according to a Pro Publica report.

People who live in the area, the report states, have over 4 times the EPA’S acceptable cancer risk over their lifetimes.

Pro Publica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism.

BASF said they were aware of the Pro Publica report and released a lengthy statement to 19 News.

“BASF meets or exceeds applicable operating permit requirements established by regulatory authorities. BASF is firmly dedicated to the responsible management of all materials at our manufacturing sites and protecting the environment through efficiency in its production and manufacturing processes.

“BASF places high priority on the safety of our employees, contractors, neighbors, and their families. Our commitment to safety, minimizing our environmental footprint, and safeguarding people’s well-being are the very foundation of all we do. We coordinate with state, federal, and local regulating agencies to make sure the company operates in accordance with all regulatory requirements.

BASF also questioned the methodology Pro Publica used to arrive at its findings.

Pat Mancuso lives in the neighborhood that sits on a ridge just above the BASF plant and said she has absolutely no idea what they do in that plant but she believes it has been causing health problems in her family for years.

Mancuso claims, her mom, dad, and brother have all died of cancer.

Her sister has lung cancer, and she says she has had skin cancer.

Mancuso is convinced the air pollution is the cause of the cancer in her family and in neighbors.

“Absolutely, there is so much of it in the neighborhood that, that’s why I believe that,” Mancuso said, “You can’t directly say it was them, I guess, but I feel in my heart that it is.”

The Pro Publica report claims the report is not a “site specific risk assessment” and cannot be used to tie individual cancer cases to emissions from specific industrial facilities.’

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.