EPA cites Republic Steel for lead air pollution in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The EPA has issued a notice of violation to Republic Steel for excessive lead air emissions from the company’s facility at 2633 8th Street in Northeast in Canton, according to a press release.

According to the release, EPA’s notice of violation is intended to bring the company into compliance with the Clean Air Act and state laws and provide the company with an opportunity to confer regarding the allegations.

The notice alleges that at one of Republic Steel’s units involved with the production of leaded steel, referred to as the Flexcast VTD, the company has exceeded its lead limit and failed to perform required emissions testing and certain monitoring and recordkeeping required by its permit.

The EPA inspected the Republic Steel facility in Sept. and uncovered concerns with lead emission controls despite steps the facility has taken pursuant to its latest settlement agreements with Ohio, according to the press release.

Notably, in May and July, monitors recorded monthly average lead concentrations of 0.62 µg/m3 and 0.49 µg/m3, with recordings of over 2 µg/m3 on multiple days and The National Ambient Air Quality Standard for lead and its compounds, is 0.15 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), averaged over a 3-month period, according to the release.

