Female student hospitalized following fight inside Shaker Heights High School cafeteria

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A girl was taken to an area hospital on Tuesday following a student-involved altercation at Shaker Heights High School, according to the principal.

Shaker Heights High School Principal Eric Juli released the following statement regarding Tuesday afternoon’s fight:

“I am writing to provide you an update regarding three incidents at Shaker Heights High School today.

This morning, the SHHS administrative team had to contact the Shaker Heights Police Department to assist in removing a student who did not comply with administrative directives. Additionally, a student was injured while playing basketball in physical education class, and SHHS students were held in class briefly to give the student privacy as EMS arrived and transported the student. Finally, there was a student altercation in the cafeteria this afternoon that resulted in an injury to one of the participants. No other students were injured.

We all want to believe that being back in person at school means that everything is normal. Our amazing staffulty is working incredibly hard in classrooms to support all our students. And this remains a difficult year for us all. Students are struggling with the burden of this pandemic and this struggle looks different for every student.

If your child is in need of support outside of the classroom, please reach out and let us know. While we realize that our students have different academic and social-emotional needs, we will continue to care deeply for all our students and hold all students to high expectations while enforcing our student code of conduct.

Thank you for your continued support of our students and our school.”

School officials did not publicly detail the circumstances that led to the fight.

The mother of the 10th-grade student told 19 News that her daughter suffered a broken femur during the incident and was scheduled to undergo surgery at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Shaker Heights police said they are aware of the incident.

