Ford Assembly Plant using Crushers Stadium parking lot as overflow area

By Damon Maloney
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A parking lot at the Lake Erie Crushers Stadium is filled with trucks from the Ford Assembly Plant in nearby Avon Lake.

Ford confirmed to 19 News that the parking lot is being used as an overflow area as the global semiconductor, or computer chip, shortage continues to impact them, other automakers and industries.

The shortage is slowing down Ford’s ability to finish its trucks and ship them to customers.

A spokesperson said the company is working with suppliers to address constraints and will ship completed vehicles as soon as possible.

About 1,600 hourly employees work at the Ford Assembly Plant in Avon Lake.

