Mentor Police target porch pirates with GPS tracking devices

The police department has started a program that places GPS tracking devices in packages in an effort to catch people stealing packages off of porches.
By Brian Duffy
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - As online shopping continues to grow it follows that home delivery services continue to see their business expand and that in turn, unfortunately, leaves more opportunity for criminals who steal packages from in front of your home.

Mentor Police are taking a unique approach to try and get ahead of the criminals, dubbed porch pirates, and they are spreading the word, in hopes of keeping those crooks out of their city in the first place.

Mentor detectives are placing packages, loaded with GPS devices inside, on multiple front porches across the city, and when those packages are moved, an alert is sent to police who are then able to track the packages, using their phone and subsequently make a quick arrest.

Mentor Police Sgt. Tim Nekic said as the holidays approach, they will normally see an increase in this type of crime.

“I think we’ll have more online shopping and that will lend itself to more theft of packages which is why we’re trying to get out in front of the whole problem,” Nekic said.

The city approached multiple families, across the city, who had registered cameras with the city and asked if they would volunteer to have detectives place the GPS-loaded packages on their porch.

“That way in addition to the GPS tracking device we have video of anyone approaching those packages or taking them,” he said.

Nekic expects the program to have great success but still said the best way to make sure you don’t become a victim of this type of crime is to make sure to pay attention to any unusual activity in your neighborhood and watch out for your neighbors.

And, he said, make sure you know your delivery schedules.

“If you track your packages, that’s the best thing to do, get them removed as soon as you can, once they are placed on your porch,” Nekic said.

It is also a great idea, he said, to get with a neighbor and agree to take in each other’s packages if you notice them in front of the house.

