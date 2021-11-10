Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck visits University of Cleveland Preparatory School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday afternoon, First Alert Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck had the opportunity to meet with the second and third-grade students at the University of Cleveland Preparatory School.

Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck teaching students about tornadoes (WOIO)

The students learned all about how weather works, severe weather safety, and even became broadcast tv meteorologist themselves!

There are definitely some future meteorologists in this bright bunch!

I had a BLAST with the 2nd & 3rd graders at the University of Cleveland Preparatory School this afternoon. THIS is a smart bunch! ☀️⛈❄️ pic.twitter.com/Es3QFruDS4 — Kelly SNOWbeck ❄️ (@KellyDWeather) November 10, 2021

If you are an educator interested in having Kelly come and visit your school in-person or virtually, send her an email at kdobeck@woio.com

