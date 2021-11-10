2 Strong 4 Bullies
Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck visits University of Cleveland Preparatory School

Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck spent the afternoon with students from the University of Cleveland...
Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck spent the afternoon with students from the University of Cleveland Preparatory School(WOIO)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday afternoon, First Alert Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck had the opportunity to meet with the second and third-grade students at the University of Cleveland Preparatory School.

Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck teaching students about tornadoes
Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck teaching students about tornadoes(WOIO)

The students learned all about how weather works, severe weather safety, and even became broadcast tv meteorologist themselves!

There are definitely some future meteorologists in this bright bunch!

If you are an educator interested in having Kelly come and visit your school in-person or virtually, send her an email at kdobeck@woio.com

