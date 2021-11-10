2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: A couple more days of warmer than normal temperatures

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are dry today. A mixed sky across the area this morning then increasing high clouds into the afternoon. High temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees. We slip into the 40s later tonight. The team is monitoring a major front strengthening in the central portion of the country. This will cross our area Thursday night. Veterans Day this year will be mild. Afternoon temperatures middle to upper 60s. A strong south wind sets up with gusts over 30 mph at times. Rain develops from west to east later in the day. Rain likely with the front Thursday evening. It will be a quick moving round. Around a quarter inch of rain is forecast. Colder air builds in by Friday. Expect a windy day as well. Drier air will lead to a good deal of sun. Just isolated showers during the afternoon.

