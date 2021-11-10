Police addressing community engagement, recruitment in final Consent Decree Community Conversation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since the City of Cleveland Police Department entered into a Consent Decree with the Department of Justice, an 11-month series was announced to address problems within the police. Wednesday’s meeting is the final one, looking to address Community Engagement, Recruitment, and Diversity.

The Consent Decree mandates that the City of Cleveland Division of Police maintain high-level quality service, ensure officer safety and accountability, and promote constitutional, effective policing by reviewing and revising as necessary its recruitment and hiring program to ensure that it successfully attracts and hires a diverse group of qualified individuals. In developing and implementing its recruitment plan, the Cleveland Division of Police will consult with the Community Police Commission and other community stakeholders on strategies to attract a diverse pool of applicants.

A link to the meeting can be found here.

The Consent Decree came from a Department of Justice investigation. Below is a background on the decree:

“Following an investigation in 2014, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) found that the Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) engaged in practices that violated the U.S. Constitution and federal law. The DOJ determined that there was a pattern of excessive force and that operational and structural issues within the CDP contribute to this practice. Read the DOJ’s report here.

The City of Cleveland and DOJ entered into a Consent Decree, or Settlement Agreement, which requires the Cleveland Division of Police to make a number of fundamental changes to its policies, practices, and procedures to address these issues. A federal judge oversees and enforces the Consent Decree to ensure that the City of Cleveland and CDP complies with the changes outlined in the document.”

