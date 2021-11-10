2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police addressing community engagement, recruitment in final Consent Decree Community Conversation

The session is presented by United Way of Greater Cleveland and NAACP’s Cleveland Branch.
Cleveland Police
Cleveland Police
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since the City of Cleveland Police Department entered into a Consent Decree with the Department of Justice, an 11-month series was announced to address problems within the police. Wednesday’s meeting is the final one, looking to address Community Engagement, Recruitment, and Diversity.

The Consent Decree mandates that the City of Cleveland Division of Police maintain high-level quality service, ensure officer safety and accountability, and promote constitutional, effective policing by reviewing and revising as necessary its recruitment and hiring program to ensure that it successfully attracts and hires a diverse group of qualified individuals. In developing and implementing its recruitment plan, the Cleveland Division of Police will consult with the Community Police Commission and other community stakeholders on strategies to attract a diverse pool of applicants.

A link to the meeting can be found here.

The Consent Decree came from a Department of Justice investigation. Below is a background on the decree:

“Following an investigation in 2014, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) found that the Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) engaged in practices that violated the U.S. Constitution and federal law. The DOJ determined that there was a pattern of excessive force and that operational and structural issues within the CDP contribute to this practice. Read the DOJ’s report here.

The City of Cleveland and DOJ entered into a Consent Decree, or Settlement Agreement, which requires the Cleveland Division of Police to make a number of fundamental changes to its policies, practices, and procedures to address these issues. A federal judge oversees and enforces the Consent Decree to ensure that the City of Cleveland and CDP complies with the changes outlined in the document.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

the BASF plant in Elyria landed on a report of companies across the country contributing to air...
Elyria company targeted in Pro Publica report as industrial air pollution contributor
26-year-old found dead in Bedford Heights apartment, ex-boyfriend arrested
26-year-old found dead in Bedford Heights apartment, ex-boyfriend arrested
Elyria company targeted in Pro Publica report as industrial air pollution contributor
Elyria company targeted in Pro Publica report as industrial air pollution contributor
Fight at Shaker Heights High School
Female student hospitalized following fight inside Shaker Heights High School cafeteria
18 year old dies after Wayne County crash with Ryder truck