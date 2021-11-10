Slavic Village boutique butcher shop featured in Oprah Magazine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saucisson, the Slavic Village sausage and butcher shop, has been featured in the winter 2021 edition of Oprah Magazine, published by Oprah Winfrey herself.

The shop, at 5324 Fleet Ave. in Cleveland, is run by “lady butchers” Melissa Khoury and Penny Barend Tagliarina and sells hand-cured meats and specially spiced sausages made from animals raised on nearby farms that are humane and hormone free, according to the shop’s website.

Saucisson said in a Facebook post that they are “over the moon” to be featured.

