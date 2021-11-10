Student arrested for bringing fake gun to school, Kent police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent-area high school student was arrested and charged on Wednesday for bringing a fake gun onto campus.
According to police, Kent Roosevelt High School was placed on a short lockdown just before noon after staff was notified by another student that someone was in possession of a gun.
Officers responded to Kent Roosevelt High School and took the student, identified as 18-year-old Javion Bobbitt, into custody from a classroom without incident.
Police later determined that Bobbitt was carrying an unloaded pellet gun.
“There is no cause for concern at this time,” Kent police said.
Bobbitt faces a felony charge for illegal conveyance of a weapon or object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.