Student arrested for bringing fake gun to school, Kent police say

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent-area high school student was arrested and charged on Wednesday for bringing a fake gun onto campus.

According to police, Kent Roosevelt High School was placed on a short lockdown just before noon after staff was notified by another student that someone was in possession of a gun.

Officers responded to Kent Roosevelt High School and took the student, identified as 18-year-old Javion Bobbitt, into custody from a classroom without incident.

Police later determined that Bobbitt was carrying an unloaded pellet gun.

“There is no cause for concern at this time,” Kent police said.

Incident at Kent Roosevelt High School A Kent RHS student brought a fake gun to the school today. Staff was notified...

Posted by Kent Police Department on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Bobbitt faces a felony charge for illegal conveyance of a weapon or object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone.

