Student arrested for bringing fake gun to school, Kent police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent-area high school student was arrested and charged on Wednesday for bringing a fake gun onto campus.

According to police, Kent Roosevelt High School was placed on a short lockdown just before noon after staff was notified by another student that someone was in possession of a gun.

Officers responded to Kent Roosevelt High School and took the student, identified as 18-year-old Javion Bobbitt, into custody from a classroom without incident.

Police later determined that Bobbitt was carrying an unloaded pellet gun.

“There is no cause for concern at this time,” Kent police said.

Bobbitt faces a felony charge for illegal conveyance of a weapon or object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone.

