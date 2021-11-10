2 Strong 4 Bullies
University Hospitals, Case Western to conduct COVID-19 symptom study

The study will see how COVID-19 affects people over a span of four years.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals, the MetroHealth System, and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center will be conducting a study to understand the cause of symptoms for people who have had COVID-19.

The study, called “NEO-CURE”, is receiving $17 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health for four years of patient follow-ups.

The study will look to answer how frequent and long symptoms are, and how to alleviate them better.

The study is part of the “Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery” (RECOVER) Initiative.

Case Western Reserve University is the only Ohio site in the RECOVER Initiative’s implementation phase.

The study will be filled with a diverse group to get a better sample size.

Questionnaires will be sent out on a quarterly basis.

Participants will say how they are feeling and will have blood draws.

Experts hope this will give a better picture of how symptoms start so they can treat them more effectively.

