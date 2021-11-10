Vote to ease Ohio gun laws could come within next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio lawmakers could vote as soon as next week on a bill that would relax current gun laws.

It’s something that worries Kim Rodecker.

Being a former Marine, Rodecker is someone who is skilled at handling a gun.

So it was only natural to him that teach others how to do the same.

Rodecker is the owner of Concealed Carry Courses, LLC. in Old Brooklyn.

He says both skill and knowledge of current gun laws are necessary before anyone handles a weapon.

“When you’re naïve of the law you get these bad attitudes like: ‘Well, I’m carrying a gun, I don’t take nothing from nobody,’” Rodecker told 19 News.

This is why he said he’s wary of House Bill 227.

The bill would make a concealed weapons permit optional, including the mandatory eight hours of training, and eliminate the current requirement that people promptly notify police officers they are carrying a concealed weapon.

The primary sponsor of the bill is Republican lawmaker, Rep. Tom Brinkman of Mt. Lookout.

“It’s our Second Amendment rights. Government is too restrictive. People deserve their rights,” Brinkman told our sister station, FOX19 NOW.

“One just needs to look at the gun violence in the city of Cincinnati. The politicians run around in the city of Cincinnati and say ‘oh, violent crime is down,’ but it seems there is a shooting every other night,” said Brinkman, who failed to win a seat on Cincinnati City Council during last week’s election.

“Law-abiding citizens need to be able to defend themselves. This levels that playing field. It’s not the guns that are the problem. It’s the bad people are using them with abandon.”

Brinkman said the bill could be introduced to the House floor for a vote as soon as next week. If that happens, he said he confidently predicts it will pass.

That’s something Rodecker hopes doesn’t happen.

“You start throwing bullets downrange and you don’t know what’s going on, well what if you hit an innocent person?” Rodecker said. “It’s one day out of your whole life to get some education and to know when you can and cannot pull a gun out and shoot.”

The other chamber of the Ohio General Assembly is considering a similar measure, Senate Bill 215.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.