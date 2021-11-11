15-year-old boy missing from Cleveland since Nov. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to locate 15-year-old Teion Roberts who has been missing since Nov. 1.

He did not return to his home on the 3800 block of West 23rd Street after attending school at Rhodes High School.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with multiple colors and carrying a red book bag.

He may be in the area of W.80th and Denison.

If anyone has information on Teion’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

Police need your help locating a missing juvenile. Teion Roberts, age 15, has been missing since Monday November 1st. He... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.