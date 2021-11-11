2 Strong 4 Bullies
34-year-old woman injured in Akron shooting

The woman told police an unknown suspect fired shots at her car.
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 34-year-old woman was injured early Thursday during a felonious assault in Akron.

Officers found her around 1:45 a.m. near South Main Street and Cole Avenue, according to a news release from police.

She was sitting in her car, police said, with a gunshot wound to her left eye.

The woman told police an unknown suspect fired shots at her car.

She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment of the non-life threatening injury, according to a release.

The investigation remains active, and police are asking the public for information.

Contact any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

