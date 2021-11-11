Anti-violence rally held on Imperial Avenue calls for accountability

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the memorial site of the Imperial Avenue murders, the Imperial Avenue Women’s Coalition are calling for accountability of the murders, and for other instances of violence against women of color.

According to the group they say they are “Tired of the racism and slackness concerning (women of color) in leadership.

The site of the Imperial Avenue memorial is to remember the 11 people who were killed by Anthony Sowell and buried in his home and backyard during the late 2000′s. Sowell died in February of 2021, and the memorial was unveiled in November.

The event is being held at 12205 Imperial Avenue in Cleveland.

