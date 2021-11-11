Car stolen from Akron convenience store parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - On Nov. 7, a 2001 Gray Ford Escape SUV was stolen from the parking lot of the Sunrise Convenience Food Mart at 978 Brown Street.

A black Honda Accord was parked next to the victim’s car, the back seat passenger of the Honda Accord then drove off in the victim’s Ford Escape while the victim was inside the store.

The male in the red coat was inside the store prior to the victim arriving and was also a back seat passenger in the suspect’s vehicle.

The Ford Escape license plate is JID7637.

