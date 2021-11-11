2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car stolen from Akron convenience store parking lot

On Nov. 7, a 2001 Gray Ford Escape SUV was stolen from the parking lot of the Sunrise...
On Nov. 7, a 2001 Gray Ford Escape SUV was stolen from the parking lot of the Sunrise Convenience Food Mart at 978 Brown Street.(Akron Police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - On Nov. 7, a 2001 Gray Ford Escape SUV was stolen from the parking lot of the Sunrise Convenience Food Mart at 978 Brown Street.

A black Honda Accord was parked next to the victim’s car, the back seat passenger of the Honda Accord then drove off in the victim’s Ford Escape while the victim was inside the store.

The male in the red coat was inside the store prior to the victim arriving and was also a back seat passenger in the suspect’s vehicle.

The Ford Escape license plate is JID7637.

Help APD Identify Auto Theft Suspect(s) (21-143280). On November 7, 2021, the victim stopped at the Sunrise Convenience...

Posted by Akron Police Department on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Police are looking to identify a suspect in connection with breaking and entering and theft...
Series of breaking and entering, theft incidents in Clark and Fulton area of Cleveland
Police are looking to locate 15-year-old Teion Roberts who has been missing since Nov. 1.
15-year-old boy missing from Cleveland since Nov. 1
Cleveland Police
Police addressing community engagement, recruitment in final Consent Decree Community Conversation
3 in custody for murder, torture of woman in East Cleveland
3 in custody for murder, torture of woman in East Cleveland