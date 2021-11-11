2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland apartment building fire critically injures woman

By Brian Koster
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a female has been hospitalized after a fire Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at a CMHA apartment building in the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue around 6:30 pm.

The female was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

