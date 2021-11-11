Cleveland apartment building fire critically injures woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a female has been hospitalized after a fire Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at a CMHA apartment building in the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue around 6:30 pm.

The female was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time

