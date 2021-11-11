Cleveland detective charged after failing to reopen rape case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin D. Williams announced that a Cleveland Police Detective has been placed on restricted duty after being charged with falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and dereliction of duty, a misdemeanor of the second degree, in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Det. Charles McNeeley is accused of making false statements to a prosecuting attorney in regards to a victim’s statement leading to no prosecution.

McNeeley is also accused of closing a case and after receiving information on a DNA match for a rape suspect, failing to reopen the case.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center (CRCC) issued the following statement in response to the detective’s actions:

“Yesterday, charges were filed against a Cleveland police detective for misconduct in a 2019 rape case. Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is enraged to learn about this case, yet not surprised. We are concerned for the survivor at the center of this case and recognize that this news impacts many other survivors of sexual assault. We are here for you and prepared to support you. Unfortunately, this mishandled case is not an isolated incident. Historical misconduct in the Special Victims Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police has been well documented. For far too long, too many rape and sexual abuse survivors in Cleveland have been left to investigate their own cases or accept that justice is not accessible to them. This is inexcusable. For more than a decade, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has been advocating for change within the unit and broader system. The time for incremental improvement is over. Survivors expect more from our police department and criminal justice system. We would like to thank the investigators and prosecutors who worked to bring charges in this matter and the officers, prosecutors, advocates and medical professionals who work hard every day to support rape survivors. We know you are disgusted by this behavior and tired of this pattern too. We look forward to working with new City leadership to enact the sweeping reforms that our community and rape survivors deserve. With a spirit of urgency and a fierce commitment to advocate for survivors, we are ready to partner and seek solutions with you. We can and must do better. If you or someone you love or know is impacted by this news or has questions about a case, please call or text our rape crisis and support hotline at (216) 619-6192 – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Cleveland Rape Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is standing by to believe and support you.”

An internal investigation conducted by the Cleveland Police Internal Affairs Unit began in 2020, according to a press release.

Members of the Internal Affairs Unit presented findings of the investigation to the City of Cleveland Prosecutor’s Office and a summons was issued for McNeeley’s court appearance.

Charles McNeeley has been placed on restricted duty with no contact with the public.

McNeeley, 52, was hired in 1998 and his most recent assignment was with the Homicide Unit.

He was assigned to the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit during the alleged occurrences of offenses.

McNeeley will appear in court on Nov. 24.

