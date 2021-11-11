Cleveland Homicide Unit investigating after man found dead with throat slashed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Nov. 10 at approximately 2:26 p.m., officers responded to 2320 East 30th Street for a dead body with a slashed throat.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the witness who found the 56-year-old man, according to Cleveland Police.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded for investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

