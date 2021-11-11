Councilman calls for more nuisance properties to be torn down after woman is found tortured and murdered

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the heels of a kidnapped woman found tortured and murdered inside a vacant and burned-out home, an East Cleveland Councilman says he has concerns about the number of abandoned homes still standing in the city.

The body of Alishah Pointer was found in the basement of a Savannah Avenue home in East Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon. That’s several days after she was reported missing by her family.

The city street, now the scene of a murder, also has other dangerous vacant properties that have not even been boarded up. Their doors are wide open to the worst types of crimes.

Nathaniel Martin is a Councilman-at-Large in East Cleveland and says it’s a major concern that needs to be addressed, “It truly is, and I should share with you that we’ve torn down about 1,000 vacant homes in the past five years.

Homes often transformed into eyesores once left vacant and uncared for, bring down the property value of other homes, and unfortunately roll out a welcome mat for criminals up to no good, “We have a city that has a tax base issue – it’s been our biggest problem in the last 20 years, and our tax base has diminished. People move in; they move out, sometimes they leave these homes because they can’t afford to take care of them, so, we have to change that dynamic.”

So, while police work to gather evidence and find three other suspects, Martin says bringing jobs to the city and dealing with poverty could turn rundown, vacant houses into homes again, “We have got more money over the last five or six years to tear something down than to build something,” Councilman-at-Large Martin said.

