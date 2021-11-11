2 Strong 4 Bullies
Exhaust fan catches fire at Burger King on Cleveland’s West Side

By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:47 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire battled a fire late Wednesday at a Burger King on Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood.

The blaze broke out around 10:30 p.m. due to an exhaust fan on the roof, the fire department confirmed.

The fast-food joint, located at Lorain Avenue and W. 110th Street, was closed at the time of the fire.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, and there’s no word on damages.

