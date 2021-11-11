2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT: Colder weekend and Monday will lead to rounds of lake effect winter mix

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mild and windy Veterans Day this year. Cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Winds out of the south gusting over 30 mph at times. A strong cold front tracks through tonight. A fast moving, but solid shot of rain will move through late this afternoon and tonight. The sky clears overnight. Temperatures by morning drop to around 40 degrees. Windy tomorrow and cooler. A wedge of dry air will allow for a good deal of sunshine most of the day. High temperatures in the 50s. A second cold front tracks through Friday night. Colder air this weekend. Saturday will be windy with a lake effect winter mix mainly along the lakeshore counties. Afternoon temperatures only in the 40s. More chance of this lake effect winter mix sunday and Monday. An early warning that the Monday morning could rush could be messy with lake effect snow. The team is monitoring.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

