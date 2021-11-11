2 Strong 4 Bullies
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move that surprised some, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse testified on his behalf on Wednesday during his double-homicide trial.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged shooting, is accused of killing two people and wounding a third with an AR-style firearm during protests in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.

Rittenhouse gives account of shootings: ‘I defended myself’ (graphic)

LeBron James was among those who criticized Rittenhouse, who broke down into tears during his recount of the shooting situation.

“That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” James tweeted.

Following the tweet from the Northeast Ohio native, others came to the defense of the accused killer Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse’s reaction prompted the judge to call a 10-minute break so that he could regain his composure and continue testifying.

During his past court proceedings, Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to homicide and reckless endangerment charges.

Court hearings continued on Thursday.

