LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - On Nov. 4, Faith Spurlock left her home without permission and has not returned home.

She is a student at Clearview High School.

If you have any information, contact Detective Chris Colon at 440-204-2195 or chris_colon@cityoflorain.org.

On November 4th, 2021, Faith Spurlock left her residence without permission and has not returned home. Faith is a... Posted by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.