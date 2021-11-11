More people could get access to medical marijuana in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bill proposed by a Republican State Senator is looking to expand what medical conditions can qualify for medical marijuana. Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) proposed the bill to “improve the medical marijuana program in Ohio.”

If passed, the bill would expand medical conditions to include: autism spectrum disorder, arthritis, migraines, terminal illness and treatment of any other medical condition determined by a licensed physician.

The bill also allows for medical marijuana to be processed and dispensed in additional forms so that a patient can be treated through a variety of methods.

Additionally, the legislation expands opportunities for level I and II cultivators and permits additional retail dispensaries to open, based on patient need and market demand. The bill also includes an equity study examining how the state can expand and make improvements to the medical marijuana program.

Under Ohio law, only the following are qualifying medical conditions:

AIDS

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Alzheimer’s disease

cachexia

cancer

chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Crohn’s disease

epilepsy or another seizure disorder

fibromyalgia

glaucoma

hepatitis C

Huntington’s disease

inflammatory bowel disease

multiple sclerosis

pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable

Parkinson’s disease

positive status for HIV

post-traumatic stress disorder

sickle cell anemia

spasticity

spinal cord disease or injury

terminal illness

Tourette syndrome

traumatic brain injury

ulcerative colitis

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.