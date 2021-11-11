2 Strong 4 Bullies
More people could get access to medical marijuana in Ohio

A recent senate bills hope to expand who can qualify for medical marijuana.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bill proposed by a Republican State Senator is looking to expand what medical conditions can qualify for medical marijuana. Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) proposed the bill to “improve the medical marijuana program in Ohio.”

If passed, the bill would expand medical conditions to include: autism spectrum disorder, arthritis, migraines, terminal illness and treatment of any other medical condition determined by a licensed physician.

The bill also allows for medical marijuana to be processed and dispensed in additional forms so that a patient can be treated through a variety of methods.

Additionally, the legislation expands opportunities for level I and II cultivators and permits additional retail dispensaries to open, based on patient need and market demand. The bill also includes an equity study examining how the state can expand and make improvements to the medical marijuana program.

Under Ohio law, only the following are qualifying medical conditions:

  • AIDS
  • amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • cachexia
  • cancer
  • chronic traumatic encephalopathy
  • Crohn’s disease
  • epilepsy or another seizure disorder
  • fibromyalgia
  • glaucoma
  • hepatitis C
  • Huntington’s disease
  • inflammatory bowel disease
  • multiple sclerosis
  • pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • positive status for HIV
  • post-traumatic stress disorder
  • sickle cell anemia
  • spasticity
  • spinal cord disease or injury
  • terminal illness
  • Tourette syndrome
  • traumatic brain injury
  • ulcerative colitis

