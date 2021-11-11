2 Strong 4 Bullies
Plain White T’s will perform free concert in Cleveland next week

Music band Plain White T's participates in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov....
Music band Plain White T's participates in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Plain White T’s are headed to Cleveland next week for a free concert at Tower City.

It’s thanks to Bedrock’s free concert and event series, according to a news release.

Click here to reserve your ticket for the Nov. 18 show.

The music begins at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

It’s happening at the Skylight Concourse at 230 W. Huron Avenue.

The release said pop-up food and beverage vendors will include:

  • Lonnie’s Boy Soul Cookin
  • Peace, Love and Little Donuts
  • Vitiman Kandie Café
  • Ohio City BBQ
  • The Nature Uncut Company
  • Thirsty Filly
  • Happy Camper
  • Collision Bend Brewery

