Plain White T’s will perform free concert in Cleveland next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Plain White T’s are headed to Cleveland next week for a free concert at Tower City.

It’s thanks to Bedrock’s free concert and event series, according to a news release.

Click here to reserve your ticket for the Nov. 18 show.

The @plainwhitets will play a free concert on Thursday, November 18 as part of #TowerCityLive. Reserve tickets and get more info on our website. https://t.co/PGEMVZIEhf pic.twitter.com/5GK3rqTkIf — Tower City Center (@TowerCityCLE) November 5, 2021

The music begins at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

It’s happening at the Skylight Concourse at 230 W. Huron Avenue.

The release said pop-up food and beverage vendors will include:

Lonnie’s Boy Soul Cookin

Peace, Love and Little Donuts

Vitiman Kandie Café

Ohio City BBQ

The Nature Uncut Company

Thirsty Filly

Happy Camper

Collision Bend Brewery

