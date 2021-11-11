Plain White T’s will perform free concert in Cleveland next week
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Plain White T’s are headed to Cleveland next week for a free concert at Tower City.
It’s thanks to Bedrock’s free concert and event series, according to a news release.
Click here to reserve your ticket for the Nov. 18 show.
The music begins at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
It’s happening at the Skylight Concourse at 230 W. Huron Avenue.
The release said pop-up food and beverage vendors will include:
- Lonnie’s Boy Soul Cookin
- Peace, Love and Little Donuts
- Vitiman Kandie Café
- Ohio City BBQ
- The Nature Uncut Company
- Thirsty Filly
- Happy Camper
- Collision Bend Brewery
