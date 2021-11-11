Robbers get away after stealing from pizza delivery driver in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two men who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Wednesday.

The robbery took place around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Arbutus Court, according to a news release from police.

The Domino’s worker told police she was dropping off a pizza when two men jumped into the delivery car.

The suspects fled on foot after crashing the car, according to the release.

Police said the stolen items included a cell phone, two pizzas, a 2-liter of Coca Cola and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Akron police will continue investigating.

Contact any of the numbers listed below with tips. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

