2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Robbers get away after stealing from pizza delivery driver in Akron

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)(Hawaii News Now)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two men who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Wednesday.

The robbery took place around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Arbutus Court, according to a news release from police.

The Domino’s worker told police she was dropping off a pizza when two men jumped into the delivery car.

The suspects fled on foot after crashing the car, according to the release.

Police said the stolen items included a cell phone, two pizzas, a 2-liter of Coca Cola and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Akron police will continue investigating.

Contact any of the numbers listed below with tips. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

A video of the Sheffield Lake police booking room shows a yellow raincoat that belongs to an...
Sheffield Lake police officer speaks out for 1st time since former chief left ‘KKK’ note on jacket
Parma Schools made masks option in the classroom on Monday
Parma Schools, 1 of Ohio’s largest districts, is latest to relax mask mandate
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
A grand re-opening is planned for Saturday in support several businesses that launched in...
Grand re-opening planned for Cleveland businesses launched right before COVID-19 pandemic