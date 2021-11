CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to identify a suspect in connection with breaking and entering and theft incidents in the Clark/Fulton area.

If you have information on the suspect, please contact Detective O’Neill at doneill2@clevelandohio.gov or phone 216-623-2709.

Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection with B&E and theft incidents in the Clark/Fulton area. The... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.