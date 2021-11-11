Sheffield Lake police officer speaks out for 1st time since former chief left ‘KKK’ note on jacket

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black officer who was the victim of racial harassment from the former Sheffield Lake police chief spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday since the June incident.

Former chief Anthony Campo was caught on video placing a note that said “Ku Klux Klan” on the African-American officer’s yellow raincoat, which was laying on a desk in the police booking room.

Campo, who worked with the department for over three decades, immediately submitted his resignation after he was placed on administrative leave by Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring.

The attorneys for the officer said there is a discussion underway regarding the process of filing a petition with the Ohio Supreme Court asking for a release of Campo’s public records, claiming the former chief has a history of using racist or offensive images with other city personnel.

