Sheffield Lake police officer speaks out for 1st time since former chief left ‘KKK’ note on jacket

A video of the Sheffield Lake police booking room shows a yellow raincoat that belongs to an...
A video of the Sheffield Lake police booking room shows a yellow raincoat that belongs to an African American police officer lying on a desk. You can then see the now former Police Chief Anthony Campo placing a note that says Ku Klux Klan on that jacket.(Sheffield Lake)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black officer who was the victim of racial harassment from the former Sheffield Lake police chief spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday since the June incident.

Former chief Anthony Campo was caught on video placing a note that said “Ku Klux Klan” on the African-American officer’s yellow raincoat, which was laying on a desk in the police booking room.

Campo, who worked with the department for over three decades, immediately submitted his resignation after he was placed on administrative leave by Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring.

The attorneys for the officer said there is a discussion underway regarding the process of filing a petition with the Ohio Supreme Court asking for a release of Campo’s public records, claiming the former chief has a history of using racist or offensive images with other city personnel.

This story will be updated.

