Tainted gas sold at Avon Lake Speedway station; here’s what to do if you were impacted

Avon Lake Speedway gas station
Avon Lake Speedway gas station(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson and Brian Duffy
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous cars were damaged and are currently under repair due to a batch of “tainted gas” that was sold at a Speedway station in Avon Lake, according to several auto body shops.

Issues with cars were first reported on Tuesday and the gas station located near the intersection of Walker Road and Route 83 closed due to the contamination.

Speedway’s parent company, 7-Eleven, released the following statement to 19 News:

“On Tuesday, November 9, we received reports of tainted gas and took immediate action to stop sales of gasoline. We have closed gas operations to remove and dispose of tainted gasoline. We plan to re-open gas operations after corrections are completed. Customers who believe their car was impacted may call 1-800-643-1948.”

Drivers who believe they purchased contaminated gas from the Speedway can call 7-Eleven at 1-800-643-1948.

