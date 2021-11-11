Thanksgiving travel expected to see a massive increase over 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanksgiving travel in 2021 will look very different from a year ago. AAA predicts more than 53.4 million are expected to travel, which is the highest single-year increase since 2005.

This increase in travel is expected to bring numbers closer to that seen prior to the pandemic, with a chance at 2021 travel being within 5% of 2019. One of the largest increases from 2020 to 2021 will be in air travel, AAA believes that an 80% increase will happen.

The CDC recently released their travel recommendations, saying that the best way to avoid issues is to be vaccinated.

AAA suggested people to be prepared and have their trips protected before leaving. For those driving, AAA says to avoid the roads between 12:00p.m. and 3:00p.m. as they will be the highest trafficked times.

