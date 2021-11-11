2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Thanksgiving travel expected to see a massive increase over 2020

AAA predicts more than 53.4 million people will travel.
TSA Color Guard at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
TSA Color Guard at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanksgiving travel in 2021 will look very different from a year ago. AAA predicts more than 53.4 million are expected to travel, which is the highest single-year increase since 2005.

This increase in travel is expected to bring numbers closer to that seen prior to the pandemic, with a chance at 2021 travel being within 5% of 2019. One of the largest increases from 2020 to 2021 will be in air travel, AAA believes that an 80% increase will happen.

The CDC recently released their travel recommendations, saying that the best way to avoid issues is to be vaccinated.

AAA suggested people to be prepared and have their trips protected before leaving. For those driving, AAA says to avoid the roads between 12:00p.m. and 3:00p.m. as they will be the highest trafficked times.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Tainted gas sold at Avon Lake Speedway station; here’s what to do if you were impacted
Tainted gas sold at Avon Lake Speedway station; here’s what to do if you were impacted
Cleveland detective charged after failing to reopen rape case
One more suspect arrest in East Cleveland murder
One more suspect arrest in East Cleveland murder
Cleveland detective charged after failing to reopen rape case
Cleveland detective charged after failing to reopen rape case