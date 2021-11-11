2 Strong 4 Bullies
Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving meal distribution in Cleveland

The St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood will continue its tradition...
The St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood will continue its tradition of feeding those in need. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Augustine Hunger Center is desperate to find volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

The need for volunteers is critical because hundreds are expected to attend, according to a news release sent by Catholic Charities Emergency Assistance Services.

There are several opportunities to help out starting this week.

Click here to sign up. You can also call at 216-377-3725 or email at holidays@ccdocle.org.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the food will be prepped and frozen at four locations. Three shifts are happening throughout the day.

  • St. Augustine Hunger Center, Tremont
  • Bishop Cosgrove Center, Cleveland
  • Camp Christopher, Bath
  • St. Martin de Porres Family Center, Cleveland

The food will be delivered and/or served on Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day.)

Volunteer servers are needed at 8:30 a.m. at the St. Augustine Hunger Center.

Volunteer drivers should arrive at 10 a.m. to Barrons, located at 5310 Hauserman Road in Cleveland.

