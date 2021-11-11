Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving meal distribution in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Augustine Hunger Center is desperate to find volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

The need for volunteers is critical because hundreds are expected to attend, according to a news release sent by Catholic Charities Emergency Assistance Services.

There are several opportunities to help out starting this week.

Click here to sign up. You can also call at 216-377-3725 or email at holidays@ccdocle.org.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the food will be prepped and frozen at four locations. Three shifts are happening throughout the day.

St. Augustine Hunger Center, Tremont

Bishop Cosgrove Center, Cleveland

Camp Christopher, Bath

St. Martin de Porres Family Center, Cleveland

The food will be delivered and/or served on Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day.)

Volunteer servers are needed at 8:30 a.m. at the St. Augustine Hunger Center.

Volunteer drivers should arrive at 10 a.m. to Barrons, located at 5310 Hauserman Road in Cleveland.

