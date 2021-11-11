Woman in serious condition after shooting in Goodrich-Kirtland neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is in serious condition after being injured in a shooting in Cleveland’s Goodrich-Kirtland neighborhood.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near the 3900 block of Lakeside Avenue.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to MetroHealth by Cleveland EMS.
A 19 News photographer learned on scene that police are still looking for the shooter.
Cleveland police will continue investigating.
