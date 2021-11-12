2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 injured in Euclid retirement home fire

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two retirement home residents were injured in a fire Friday morning.

Euclid firefighters were called out to Hilltop Village in the 25000 block of Euclid Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Inside Hilltop Village after a fire on Nov. 12, 2021.
Inside Hilltop Village after a fire on Nov. 12, 2021.((Source: WOIO))

Firefighters said they helped multiple residents get safely out of the burning building.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

According to firefighters, 12 units are currently not livable, due to smoke and fire damage.

Firefighters added the cause of the fire remains under investigation there is over $1 million in damages.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Case Western Reserve University (File photo)
Case Western Reserve University receives $10 million anonymous gift
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Heights resident was sleeping when a driver crashed into his house
Narcan nasal spray
University Hospitals is ready to help struggling addicts as overdose deaths soar
(Source: WOIO)
Driver flees after crashing into Bedford Heights store