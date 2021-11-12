2 injured in Euclid retirement home fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two retirement home residents were injured in a fire Friday morning.

Euclid firefighters were called out to Hilltop Village in the 25000 block of Euclid Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Inside Hilltop Village after a fire on Nov. 12, 2021. ((Source: WOIO))

Firefighters said they helped multiple residents get safely out of the burning building.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

According to firefighters, 12 units are currently not livable, due to smoke and fire damage.

Firefighters added the cause of the fire remains under investigation there is over $1 million in damages.

