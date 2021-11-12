29-year-old Willoughby woman missing since Nov. 9

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police asked the community to help find 29-year-old Courtney Kinkoph, who has been missing Nov. 9.

Kinkoph was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair (which may be dyed black and red), hazel eyes, possible piercings, and tattoos on her face, arms, hands, legs, and back.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants in Willoughby, according to police.

Call 911 if you see her.

If you know where she may be, call Patrolman Dunphy at 440-953-4212.

Courtney Kinkoph (Willoughby Police)

