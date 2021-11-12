2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

29-year-old Willoughby woman missing since Nov. 9

Courtney Kinkoph
Courtney Kinkoph(Willoughby Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police asked the community to help find 29-year-old Courtney Kinkoph, who has been missing Nov. 9.

Kinkoph was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair (which may be dyed black and red), hazel eyes, possible piercings, and tattoos on her face, arms, hands, legs, and back.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants in Willoughby, according to police.

Call 911 if you see her.

If you know where she may be, call Patrolman Dunphy at 440-953-4212.

Courtney Kinkoph
Courtney Kinkoph(Willoughby Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Norton City Schools
‘Health concerns’ shut down Norton Middle School on Nov. 12
Gov. DeWine honors veterans all day at events across Ohio
Gov. DeWine honors veterans all day at events across Ohio
Sheffield Lake officer speaks out for 1st time since former chief left ‘KKK’ note on jacket
Sheffield Lake officer speaks out for 1st time since former chief left ‘KKK’ note on jacket
Report shows scammers target veterans far more frequently than civilians; Northeast Ohio...
Report shows scammers target veterans far more frequently than civilians; Northeast Ohio veteran suggests solution