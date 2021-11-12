2 Strong 4 Bullies
5-year-old girl missing from Stark County may be with 36-year-old man

By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide search is underway for a missing 5-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 36-year-old man.

Ana Burke was last seen around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Canton, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Jackson Township police said.

Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen...
Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen Thursday in Canton.(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Authorities have reason to believe she is with 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett, according to a endangered missing child alert issued early Friday.

The alert said they were last seen at the Goodwill Store located at 7257 Fulton Drive NW.

Stinnett is driving a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Authorities said Burke is believed to be in danger.

Burke has blonde/strawberry hair and blue eyes. She is 3′9″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Stinnett has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve maroon t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Township Police Department at (330) 832-1553.

