Case Western Reserve University receives $10 million anonymous gift

Case Western Reserve University (File photo)
Case Western Reserve University (File photo)(Source: 19 News)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An anonymous donor has gifted Case Western Reserve University $30 million over the last three years with their latest gift measuring up at $10 million.

The release said the donor previously challenged university supporters help endow 20 professorships at the university’s medical and engineering schools.

The fundraising efforts were so successful that the donor’s original commitment of $20 million grew by 50 percent.

That means five additional endowed professorships at the School of Medicine and professorships or fellowships at Case School of Engineering will be provided once the donation is matched.

