Cleveland Clinic employees in US must be fully vaccinated by January

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic announced on Friday that all employees in the United States with the health care system must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.

The requirement from the Cleveland Clinic follows newly-issued regulations from the White House administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Under the CMS rule, employees who are not fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022 and who do not have a religious or medical exemption that can be accommodated will no longer be able to work for us.”

Officials with the Cleveland Clinic are collecting vaccination status information from all of the system’s U.S.-based health care workers through a validation program.

As of Nov. 12, a Cleveland Clinic spokeswoman said approximately 80% of employees have been fully vaccinated.

