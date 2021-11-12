2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Heights resident was sleeping when a driver crashed into his house

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control while fleeing from police and crashed into a home around midnight Friday.

According to Cleveland Heights police, the driver hit a home at the intersection of South Taylor Road and Fairmount Boulevard.

The resident was sleeping when the car landed in his kitchen.

He was not injured.

Cleveland Heights police have not yet released the driver’s name or why they were chasing him.

