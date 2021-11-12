Dozens of balloons to be released in honor of Alishah Pointer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family and friends of Alishah Pointer, the 22-year-old who was found dead in a Savannah Avenue basement, will be releasing balloons in her memory from the site of the murder.

According to East Cleveland Police, Pointer’s body was found in the basement of a burned home. Pointer was reported missing on November 4th and police say she was tortured before she was killed.

6 out of 7 suspects are in custody. Indya Pauldo, Anthony Bryant, Brittany Smith, Destiny Henderson, Portia Williams, Nathaniel Poke, Jr., one other suspect, Hakeem Ali Shomo is on the run.

