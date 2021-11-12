2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver flees after crashing into Bedford Heights store

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of an SUV crashed into a store early Friday morning and then fled the scene.

The accident happened just after 3 a.m. at Atlantic Gun & Tackle in the 5400 block of Northfield Road.

When Bedford Heights police arrived on the scene, the driver was already gone.

There is no word yet if anything was stolen from the store.

