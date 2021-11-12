Driver flees after crashing into Bedford Heights store

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of an SUV crashed into a store early Friday morning and then fled the scene.

The accident happened just after 3 a.m. at Atlantic Gun & Tackle in the 5400 block of Northfield Road.

Accident happened around 3 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021. ((Source: WOIO))

When Bedford Heights police arrived on the scene, the driver was already gone.

There is no word yet if anything was stolen from the store.

