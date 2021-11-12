Elderly man in wheelchair dies after being struck by car on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 81-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck by a car while crossing the street on the city’s East side in his wheelchair.

Cleveland police said Charles Clark was operating an electric motorized wheelchair and had stopped in the middle of the Buckeye and Woodhill Roads intersection.

According to officers, Clark was struck by the driver of a Chrysler 200 who was westbound on Buckeye Road.

The 67-year-old driver stopped at the scene and was not injured.

Clark died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

Police said the accident remains under investigation.

