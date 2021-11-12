FIRST ALERT: Winter mix this weekend with lake effect tomorrow then a system on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in between systems today. Expect a windy and sunny day. Noticeably cooler compared to yesterday. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Winds gust over 35 mph at times out of the south. A secondary front tracks in this evening. Showers in the area with it. This second front brings a bigger shot of cold behind it. Overnight temperatures fall well in the 30s. A windy and chilly day tomorrow. Lake effect winter mix off of Lake Michigan and Erie will impact northern Ohio. This winter mix will contain rain and snow pellets mainly. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. The lake effect will get pushed north as the wind turns to the southwest Saturday night. A system arrives Sunday with a winter mix for the entire area. This will arrive later in the morning and through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures only around 40 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.