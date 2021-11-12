Fugitive from 1 of largest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history tracked down more than 52 years later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal agents have reason to rejoice after tracking down the fugitive from one of Cleveland’s largest-ever bank robberies, which occurred more than five decades ago.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, then-20-year-old Theodore “Ted” Conrad reported for work as a teller at Society National Bank at 127 Public Square on July 11, 1969.
Conrad left work that Friday with $215,000, equivalent to more than $1.7 million in 2021, in a paper bag and disappeared. The robbery is one of the largest bank heists in Cleveland’s history.
When Conrad did not show up to work the following Monday, his coworkers checked the bank vault and realized the money was missing.
During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Conrad was obsessed with the 1968 Steve McQueen movie “The Thomas Crown Affair,” which is based on bank robberies executed by a millionaire businessman.
Conrad also allegedly bragged to his friends about how easy it would be for him to rob a bank, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Tips led investigators across the country, to states that included California, Texas, Oregon, and even Hawaii.
More than 52 years later, agents with the U.S. Marshals Service traveled to Boston, Mass. and identified Thomas Randele as the fictitious name used by Conrad.
Investigators determined that Conrad, using Randele’s name, lived in a suburb of Boston dating back to 1970. Ironically, he resided near where the original “The Thomas Crown Affair” movie was filmed.
Documents Conrad completed in the 1960s matched ones the fictitious Randele filled out while in Massachusetts, including 2014 bankruptcy filings with Boston Federal Court.
Randele did die of lung cancer in May 2021 at the age of 71 years old in Lynnfield, Mass. He used the birth date of July 10, 1947 instead of the real one of July 19, 1949.
The case of the search for Conrad has since been featured “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”
