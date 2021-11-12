‘Health concerns’ shut down Norton Middle School on Nov. 12

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton City Schools announced Norton Middle School will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12 for health concerns.

Norton High School, Norton Elementary, and Norton Primary will all be open.

The Norton City Schools COVID-19 Dashboard on Nov. 11 showed 66 active student and 15 active staff cases.

“Active” refers to individuals who are confirmed positive and currently in isolation protocol, the dashboard stated.

The dashboard shows there are 32 active student cases and eight active staff cases in Norton Middle School.

