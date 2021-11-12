How a Facebook group created a female team of Cleveland Browns fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The “Cleveland Browns Women” Facebook group is a safe space where followers congregate in a way that specifically caters to women who have their head in the game.

“The men were sometimes downright brutal, no respect whatsoever,” said member Robyn Lockner. “A woman couldn’t have an opinion without being belittled or name called.”

Robyn Lockner is the creator behind the social media group which she says helps women express themselves.

“We’re gonna win the next game of course... Baker is gonna have a great game. He keeps improving. [We] can’t wait for Kareem Hunt to get back,” she said.

Thanks to the Facebook group, we were able to meet diehard fan Lori Bryant.

“Our group has over 4,000 women and if you read the threads, we are always positive,” she said. “We always have our opinion, so it’s good to have this group.”

After hearing Bryant’s thoughts, Lockner told 19 News she feels like she accomplished what she wanted for women football fans.

“It makes me feel good that I am able to provide such a great experience for other Browns fans,” she said.

