Hundreds of children vaccinated at clinic, but some still left without opportunity

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) -Sarah Byer said going to Hudson Middle School was the ideal way to get her children vaccinated all at one time.

“This is honestly the easiest way to get them vaccinated, we have 7 all our oldest is 12 and our youngest is 2,″ said Byer.

More than 500 kids were given their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine bringing peace of mind to parents, especially the Mann family, whose youngest is more likely to get really sick if he gets the virus.

“The more people at home that we can protect, and around our little one is a good thing plus its great for everyone,” said Anna Mann.

Despite the large turnout, there are still a large number of families that aren’t getting their kids vaccinated.

According to a survey filled out by more than 2 thousand families, lower-income households aren’t getting their kids vaccinated. Not because they’re unsure about the shot, but because they can’t take off work to get their kids to the table.

“That has been a challenge throughout this whole pandemic and we’ve gotten around it by doing things on the weekends, ” said Governor Mike DeWine.

The Akron Children’s Hospital will be doing another clinic Saturday for the Hudson Public School District for this reason exactly.

“It really makes a difference when the vaccination takes place at a school because the school is the heart of the community,” said DeWine.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.