19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Lake effect wintry mix on Saturday; widespread wintry mix on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lake effect wintry mix is in the forecast on Saturday, mainly along the lakeshore and in the Primary Snow Belt.

Outside of these areas, Saturday will be a quiet, albeit chilly, day.

Highs will only top out in the low 40s.

The wintry mix will continue in the same areas overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, and this may create a few problems for overnight travelers, including reduced visibility and slick roads.

Be careful if you’ll be spending time in the Primary Snow Belt on Saturday.

By mid-to-late morning Sunday, a wind shift will push the lake effect snow north, giving the Primary Snow Belt a break from the wintry mix, but a clipper system will move in late Sunday morning, bringing numerous rain and snow showers to the area.

Light accumulation is possible, mainly on grassy, elevated, and untreated surfaces.

In the wake of the clipper, the lake effect machine will get going on Monday morning.

Lake effect snow bands and squalls will move over the area on Monday, even outside of the Primary Snow Belt, and this will impact the morning commute.

This Monday morning’s drive to work and school will be the first morning commute of the season with numerous lake effect squalls.

You may want to give yourself a bit of extra time to get into work on Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.