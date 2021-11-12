Murderer of 91-year-old South Euclid woman still on the loose

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police are still trying to figure out why anyone would want to hurt 91-year-old Ellie Mae Henry.

“She was a very caring person and like I said she would walk around the neighborhood you would just see her just walking around,” said neighbor, Dorothy Hamilton. “You would see her sitting at Starbucks with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

One week ago, South Euclid Police got a call about a man passed out in the bushes near Warrenville Center and Colony Road.

When officers arrived at about 4:30 in the afternoon, they found the body of 91-year-old Essie Mae Henry.

“There was some bruising and some bumps along the woman’s body, the deceased party’s body which was concerning enough to officers who initially responded there at that point they considered the death to be suspicious,” said Joe DeLillo Jr. with the South Euclid Police Department.

DeLillo said it wasn’t until the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office came out to investigate that they ruled henry’s death a homicide.

DeLillo’s says he can’t say for certain if Henry was beaten to death.

Henry’s next-door neighbor Dorothy Hamilton said Henry’s husband died years ago so she lived alone, but her grandson would come visit her often.

“Very caring, very knowledgeable about things, you could just talk to her, and she was just friendly,” Hamilton said. “It’s just very sad.”

Those who knew henry tell me she was very active and always out and about.

“She was frequently seen by our residents, members of our police department walking up and down Warrensville Center Road,” said DeLillo Jr. “She would be seen at Walgreens. She would be seen at Starbucks. She was a very visible and fun person for those who got a chance to know her.”

“She was very active,” said Hamilton. “Matter of fact one day she was outside cutting her grass and this person was driving down the street and said, ‘Hey you want me to cut your grass for you?’ and she did, and the guy said he just saw her out there and she was old pushing the lawnmower.”

19 News asked police if Henry could have been robbed, they tell me they can’t say for sure because they don’t know she was with or what items she may have had on her before they found her.

