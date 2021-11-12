Nick Chubb ruled out for Sunday’s Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns feature running back has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that Nick Chubb, as well as fellow running back Demetric Felton, are still following COVID-19 protocols following positive tests earlier in the week.

Felton and Chubb remain on the COVID list. The #Patriots catching a break. https://t.co/Mey2R7F2Eo — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 12, 2021

Both Chubb and Felton are vaccinated, NFL insider Adam Schefter said.

Browns’ RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN.



Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2021

D’Ernest Johnson is expected to be the starter now while Kareem Hunt continues to rehab from a calf injury.

Browns also had another RB, John Kelly, go on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday. So with Kareem Hunt currently on injured reserve due to a calf injury, Cleveland is down to just one running back at the moment, D’Ernest Johnson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2021

Per NFL policy for those who are vaccinated, players must return two negative test results taken 24 hours apart in order to return to the field.

The Cleveland Browns take on the New England Patriots on the road on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.