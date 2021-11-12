Nick Chubb ruled out for Sunday’s Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots game
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns feature running back has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that Nick Chubb, as well as fellow running back Demetric Felton, are still following COVID-19 protocols following positive tests earlier in the week.
Both Chubb and Felton are vaccinated, NFL insider Adam Schefter said.
D’Ernest Johnson is expected to be the starter now while Kareem Hunt continues to rehab from a calf injury.
Per NFL policy for those who are vaccinated, players must return two negative test results taken 24 hours apart in order to return to the field.
The Cleveland Browns take on the New England Patriots on the road on Sunday at 1 p.m.
